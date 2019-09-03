ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 194 12.41 N/A 4.90 41.50 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.07 N/A -6.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ANSYS Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ANSYS Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Volatility & Risk

ANSYS Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. Its rival Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. ANSYS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ANSYS Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ANSYS Inc. has a consensus price target of $205.5, and a -1.02% downside potential. Meanwhile, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 62.91%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than ANSYS Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ANSYS Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 47.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year ANSYS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.