ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 190 12.67 N/A 4.90 41.50 Qualys Inc. 86 11.02 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 demonstrates ANSYS Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Qualys Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ANSYS Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. ANSYS Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Qualys Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Risk & Volatility

ANSYS Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Competitively, Qualys Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANSYS Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Qualys Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. ANSYS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ANSYS Inc. and Qualys Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 Qualys Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

ANSYS Inc.’s downside potential is -4.91% at a $199.29 consensus target price. Qualys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $92.71 consensus target price and a 9.98% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Qualys Inc. seems more appealing than ANSYS Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ANSYS Inc. and Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 89% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year ANSYS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Qualys Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.