ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 195 12.49 N/A 4.90 41.50 NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 0.54 11.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ANSYS Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. NetSol Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ANSYS Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. ANSYS Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than NetSol Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ANSYS Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

ANSYS Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Competitively, NetSol Technologies Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. Its rival NetSol Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ANSYS Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$205.5 is ANSYS Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of ANSYS Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. has 42.1% stronger performance while NetSol Technologies Inc. has -2.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors ANSYS Inc. beats NetSol Technologies Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.