ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ANSYS Inc. has 97.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand ANSYS Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have ANSYS Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.20% 13.20% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ANSYS Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. N/A 196 41.50 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

ANSYS Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for ANSYS Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

With consensus target price of $230.6, ANSYS Inc. has a potential upside of 7.32%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 157.79%. ANSYS Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ANSYS Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year ANSYS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

ANSYS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, ANSYS Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. ANSYS Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANSYS Inc.

Volatility & Risk

ANSYS Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ANSYS Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ANSYS Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ANSYS Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.