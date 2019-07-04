ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) Contrasting side by side

Both ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 177 13.23 N/A 4.90 38.19 Immersion Corporation 9 7.82 N/A 1.78 4.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ANSYS Inc. and Immersion Corporation. Immersion Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ANSYS Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. ANSYS Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Immersion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ANSYS Inc. and Immersion Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.37 beta means ANSYS Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Immersion Corporation’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ANSYS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immersion Corporation are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Immersion Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ANSYS Inc. and Immersion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.99% for ANSYS Inc. with average target price of $196.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ANSYS Inc. and Immersion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Immersion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79% Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. has 30.79% stronger performance while Immersion Corporation has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats Immersion Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.