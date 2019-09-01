ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 193 12.19 N/A 4.90 41.50 Benefitfocus Inc. 35 3.07 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.42 beta means ANSYS Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ANSYS Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The downside potential is -1.24% for ANSYS Inc. with average target price of $204. Benefitfocus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.4 average target price and a 104.44% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Benefitfocus Inc. appears more favorable than ANSYS Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. has 42.1% stronger performance while Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ANSYS Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.