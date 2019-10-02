ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Analysts See $1.00 EPS; Quicklogic (QUIK)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Quicklogic Corporation (QUIK) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 17 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 16 reduced and sold their positions in Quicklogic Corporation. The funds in our database now have: 16.70 million shares, up from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Quicklogic Corporation in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 9 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report $1.00 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. ANSS’s profit would be $84.10M giving it 54.03 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.34 EPS previously, ANSYS, Inc.’s analysts see -25.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $216.11. About 226,987 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSYS, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 18,273 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 3,840 shares. Kames Public Lc accumulated 349,613 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Aperio Lc reported 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Personal Financial Svcs owns 27,022 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 0.02% or 178,950 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 456,544 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,755 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 5 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 9,454 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,546 shares. Colonial Trust invested in 4,735 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,400 shares. Dock Street Asset Management Inc accumulated 63,029 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 115,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.18 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 42.28 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 6.70% above currents $216.11 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 13 by Wedbush. JP Morgan upgraded ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Wednesday, September 11. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $22800 target. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Monday, September 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Benchmark.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things . The company has market cap of $43.07 million. It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting.

Analysts await QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by QuickLogic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 0.6% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation for 5.42 million shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 1.30 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 834,853 shares. The California-based Intel Corp has invested 0.14% in the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 600,000 shares.