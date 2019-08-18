Ansys Com (ANSS) Holder Oak Ridge Investments Has Lowered Holding by $406,042 as Share Value Rose; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc Com (ANSS) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 2,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 76,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, down from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 365,146 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.11 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.40 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 26, 2019 : MCD, ABBV, CHTR, CL, ITW, AON, PSX, TWTR, ZBH, VTR, WY, YNDX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84 are owned by Reilly Advsrs Limited. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,421 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fort LP stated it has 0.48% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.04% or 3,850 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.35% or 2.08M shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Quantbot Technology LP has 1,115 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 94,491 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv reported 55,497 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 8,550 shares. United Kingdom-based Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.69% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Chevy Chase Holdings reported 69,856 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 2,128 shares. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ANSYS Announces Record Q2 Financial Results Including Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, EPS and ACV – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS (ANSS) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AGI and ANSYS Collaboration Streamlines High-Speed Hypersonic Weapon Defense System Design and Integration – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 16,687 shares to 381,196 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp Com (NASDAQ:INCY).