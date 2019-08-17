Ansys (ANSS) Stock Rose While State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed Position by $3.42 Million; Lmr Partners Llp Has Trimmed Stake in Exelon (EXC) as Stock Declined

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 7,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 39,213 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 46,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.43 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 18,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 27,792 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 46,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 365,146 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12,248 shares to 48,953 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ase Technology Holding Co Ltd by 290,697 shares to 6.57 million shares, valued at $28.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.