Ansys (ANSS) Stock Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position by $1.65 Million; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) Has Raised as Valuation Rose

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 6.16 million shares traded or 57.04% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 330,881 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,320 shares to 43,200 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 98,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,929 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office invested in 0.07% or 1,958 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 62,490 shares. Everence Cap Management owns 1,778 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 97,149 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). American Century Cos owns 5,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited accumulated 0% or 2,874 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate owns 0.44% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 13,357 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Nikko Asset Americas reported 0.25% stake. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,534 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Mgmt has invested 0.08% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 343,842 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 68,372 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kwmg Limited Liability Com, Kansas-based fund reported 13,222 shares. 3,922 are held by Blb&B Advsrs Limited. Grimes Company Inc holds 0.07% or 4,585 shares. Blue Edge Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,928 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 100 shares. Summit Secs Grp Lc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 44,900 shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 23,994 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Connors Investor holds 2,442 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 522 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old National Bancorporation In owns 91,450 shares. 161,503 are held by Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct. Montecito Bank & Trust And reported 3,913 shares stake. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated stated it has 2,005 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.