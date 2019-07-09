Ansys (ANSS) Stock Price Rose While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Decreased by $683.88 Million Its Stake; Wesco International (WCC) Market Value Declined While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Upped Position

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Wesco International Inc. (WCC) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 42,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 206,755 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 3,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,842 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.82 billion, down from 347,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $205.92. About 166,898 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 41,605 shares to 114,606 shares, valued at $2.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Media Investment Gro W I (NYSE:NEWM) by 18,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Company Inc (NYSE:DCI).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All You Need to Know About Ansys (ANSS) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, ’19 View Strong – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS (ANSS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Ansys At $165, Earn 4.6% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 47.23 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of owns 237,590 shares. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 0.03% or 40,672 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 16,298 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mgmt has 1.55% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 200,300 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 524,602 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cipher Limited Partnership owns 34,049 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc reported 65,646 shares. Department Mb Bank N A holds 0.05% or 2,128 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 437,374 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 6,318 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 140,913 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Limited Co. Kames Cap Public Limited Company holds 1.79% or 345,248 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 0.13% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.