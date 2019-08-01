Ansys (ANSS) Stake Held by Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund; As Netease (NTES) Stock Value Declined, Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 4,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 27,181 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 22,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $202.42. About 239,346 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51 million, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $226.07. About 386,786 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55 million for 23.75 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 17,967 shares to 62,703 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 8,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,909 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

