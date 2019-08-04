Ansys (ANSS) Stake Has Lifted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc; Alta Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS) as Stock Price Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 53,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 157,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.70 million, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 547,502 shares traded or 45.63% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 60,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 472,708 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.48 million, up from 412,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,573 shares to 719,761 shares, valued at $52.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 313,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,519 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempner Capital Management, Texas-based fund reported 33,620 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,419 shares. Assetmark accumulated 122,218 shares. New York-based Cibc World Mkts Corporation has invested 1.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.71 million were reported by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Covington Mngmt has invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 45,367 are held by Advisory Service Ltd. Hartford Mgmt Inc stated it has 44,759 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Menlo Lc has invested 3.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Company holds 14,147 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc stated it has 28,160 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Pure Fincl Advsr reported 3,690 shares stake. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.31% stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability owns 55,335 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 34,049 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 7,185 shares. Plante Moran Limited Co reported 55 shares. M&T Financial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 13,543 shares. 1.07 million were reported by Pictet Asset. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 0% or 3,260 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 297,934 shares. Provident Inv reported 1,400 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 8,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.08% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 62,490 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 8,550 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,000 shares to 466,000 shares, valued at $25.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 706,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,250 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).