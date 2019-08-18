Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Stone Run Capital Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose; Raymond James & Associates Increased Its Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Stake

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 365,146 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 5,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 48,379 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 42,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $206.82. About 283,507 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 47,904 shares to 273,704 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 4,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,908 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 180,206 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 162 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 36,284 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment Assocs has 0.01% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1,115 shares. Brandywine Management Ltd Liability invested in 33,192 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 16,915 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 2,428 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 97 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toth Advisory owns 75 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 7,522 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,478 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Ftb Advsr reported 105 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest invested in 0.05% or 9,362 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited owns 1.71% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1.01 million shares. 113 are held by Moody Bankshares Division. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America reported 237 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 86,108 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,115 shares. Sei holds 121,830 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0.02% or 828,640 shares. Crestwood Cap Mngmt Lp reported 5.98% stake. Stephens Inc Ar reported 4,442 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 512,529 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 0.03% or 14,177 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.06% or 156,968 shares. 13,892 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins Commerce.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares to 43,125 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).