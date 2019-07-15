Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Stone Run Capital Decreased Holding; Dearborn Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 255,406 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 5,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,481 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.55 million, up from 143,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 653,141 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Love Drop The Ball On Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply MEMC Korea’s New 300mm Silicon Wafer Fab in Cheonan, South Korea – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saudi Aramco and Air Products Inaugurate Saudi Arabia’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,747 shares to 2,594 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,870 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Airbus and ANSYS Partner to Enable Autonomous Flight to Support Future Combat Air System by 2030 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS Announces Strong Q1 2019 Results and Raises FY 2019 Outlook for Revenue and EPS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Ansys At $165, Earn 4.6% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares to 49,035 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

