Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Stone Run Capital Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Sphera Funds Management LTD Holding in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Has Lowered by $1.95 Million

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 182,615 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 44.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 70,921 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 148.93% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 144.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.45 EPS, down 66.67% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% negative EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 375,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.89 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.