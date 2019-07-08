Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $3.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Cut Its Open Text (OTEX) Stake by $33.06 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 870,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.99 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.31 million, down from 9.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 366,648 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 20,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 297,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.44 million, down from 318,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $207.93. About 283,259 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.53M shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $62.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 812,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.51 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29,775 shares to 182,289 shares, valued at $16.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 271,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 47.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

