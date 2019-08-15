Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Has Upped Its Holding by $6.71 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Lifted by Goldentree Asset Management Lp

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $194.71. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs made $200M in profit on one day this Feb. as calm in stock markets was shattered with a historic surge in volatility, sources tell CNBC’s @Hugh_Son. That’s on par with what the firm’s derivatives unit typically makes in one year; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 29/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – American Oil Exports Flip Influence in Iran Enforcement: Goldman; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Sits Down with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Tomorrow Wed. April 18 at 8:30AM ET; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS TESSENDERLO STAKE TO ZERO; 24/05/2018 – Incyte at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 36,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 977,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.55 million, up from 940,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $203.01. About 282,872 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 1,889 shares. Oakbrook Lc reported 8,812 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc reported 9,421 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.34 million shares. New York-based Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 2.62 million were reported by Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd. First Personal Financial holds 29,709 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. 10,371 were reported by Bbva Compass Bank Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 19,943 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Prudential Pcl accumulated 124,512 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 29,855 shares to 54,370 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Lab N.V. (NYSE:CLB) by 209,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,412 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANSYS: Making The Future Truly Futuristic – ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS (ANSS) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $26.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.08% or 66,133 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.44% or 7,611 shares. Private Cap Advsr Inc has 1,425 shares. Kistler has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 29 shares. Seizert Partners Limited Liability Com reported 173,255 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bb&T reported 0.01% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 113,896 shares. Contrarius Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 260,856 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0.23% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. 2,341 were reported by Cetera Advisors Lc. Parsons Mgmt Ri accumulated 3,313 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.2% or 1.62 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.09M shares.