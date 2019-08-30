Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Position; Cortland Associates Cut Alibaba Gp Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $679,042

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 366,456 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 232,322 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.39 million, down from 236,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.71. About 7.68M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 3,631 shares to 46,589 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 37,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,743 shares, and cut its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).