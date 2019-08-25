Ansys (ANSS) Share Value Rose While Pitcairn Company Lowered Holding; Ellington Management Group Has Lifted Its New York Times Co (NYT) Holding by $1.38 Million as Stock Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 219.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 62,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 1.22 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 09/05/2018 – With `The Weekly,’ The New York Times Gets Serious About TV; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Advertising Revenue Fell 3.4%; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER; 09/05/2018 – FX SAYS LANDED FIRST-RUN NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO NEW YORK TIMES’S FIRST FORAY INTO TV NEWS, CALLED WEEKLY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HULU; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 2,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $524,000, down from 5,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $210.71. About 536,331 shares traded or 26.68% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 273,000 were reported by Atika Cap Ltd. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 57,873 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Partner Management LP reported 52,307 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 260,116 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 96,375 were reported by Voloridge Investment Llc. Grp reported 364,536 shares stake. Westport Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 2,960 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Llc reported 12.58 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Da Davidson & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 75,510 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 45,700 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:CHK) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Capital Ltd Llc has 1.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 297,934 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 645 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 140,913 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 10,099 were reported by Convergence Invest Prns Ltd. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insur has 0.34% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. 611 were accumulated by Huntington Fincl Bank. Camarda Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc invested in 31 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 2,042 shares. 10,819 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 6,681 shares. Trexquant Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 153 shares.