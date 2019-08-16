Ansys (ANSS) Position Upped by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Held by Beaumont Financial Partners Llc

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 53,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 157,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.70M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $204.12. About 468,160 shares traded or 13.95% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital holds 9,584 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 61,500 shares. Conning has 1,320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 319,698 shares. Hartford Inv Company accumulated 0.05% or 9,362 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% or 1.34M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 111,796 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd owns 4,408 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 4,346 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,353 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.4% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 100,840 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Crestwood Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 5.98% or 57,780 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.27% stake.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares to 7,257 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 14,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,529 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.38M are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. The Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wespac Advsr Lc accumulated 1,974 shares. 248,474 are owned by Advisory Incorporated. Omers Administration Corp owns 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 663,010 shares. Torray Limited Liability Co holds 1.66% or 112,428 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 43,387 shares. Cap Rech Global Invsts has 0.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arete Wealth Limited stated it has 25,414 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 257,050 shares. Peoples Financial Services accumulated 27,908 shares. Laurion Cap LP has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,770 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment. The Georgia-based Montag A And Associates has invested 2.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Foundry Prtn Lc holds 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 263,039 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.