Ansys (ANSS) Position Has Boosted by American Capital Management Inc; Prudential Plc Upped Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $8.36 Million

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 109,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.98 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 5.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 14,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 301,125 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.68 million, up from 286,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $221.36. About 279,718 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 131,150 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $44.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 12,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,719 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $32.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 428,350 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $121.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apogee Enterprises I (NASDAQ:APOG) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,100 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).