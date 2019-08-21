Ansys (ANSS) Market Valuation Rose While North Point Portfolio Managers Has Decreased Its Holding; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Share Price Declined, Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lifted by $10.69 Million Its Stake

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 79,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 247,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43 million, up from 168,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.97. About 744,484 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 121,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, down from 123,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $216.59. About 117,381 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,474 shares to 164,702 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Ansys At $165, Earn 4.6% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, ’19 View Strong – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 52,925 shares. Pictet Asset invested 0.43% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Washington Tru Savings Bank reported 210 shares stake. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 294,512 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 45 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,224 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability owns 31,459 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 37,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 1,848 shares stake. 136,923 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 2,353 are held by Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise Fincl reported 623,688 shares stake. Dock Street Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.98% or 63,749 shares.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 43,112 shares to 73,405 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 215,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 8,365 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 57,332 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.53% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Pictet Bancorp & Ltd holds 4,050 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 2,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 265,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 104,056 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.07% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Advisory Alpha Ltd Com owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc reported 87 shares. National Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 2,175 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.24% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 12,674 shares. Synovus Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 2,700 shares.