Ansys (ANSS) Holder Stone Run Capital Has Trimmed Position; Symphony Asset Management Decreased Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) as Market Value Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 8,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 12,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $127.29. About 623,387 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $204.12. About 468,160 shares traded or 13.95% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,125 shares to 3,840 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94 million for 51.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares to 31,638 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.