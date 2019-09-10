Ansys (ANSS) Holder Stone Run Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $345,800 as Stock Price Rose; First Foundation Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by $2.21 Million

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 45,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 15,523 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, down from 60,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.73. About 1.50M shares traded or 93.25% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $209.63. About 370,084 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $106.15 million for 19.39 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Communications accumulated 9,990 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Mngmt Inc has 1.91% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 61,803 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Lc invested 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 846,252 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 3.27M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance reported 115,439 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 343,163 shares. Ww holds 0.05% or 3.77M shares. Citadel Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Westpac Corporation holds 132,412 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 153,400 shares. Texas Yale owns 82,198 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Ca Muni Value Fund (NCA) by 141,753 shares to 708,840 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 124,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corp has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 5,882 shares. Mawer Investment Management Limited invested in 0.77% or 594,485 shares. Trillium Asset Limited invested in 70,316 shares. Cookson Peirce Inc owns 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,405 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware stated it has 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc, a New York-based fund reported 524,602 shares. Nordea Invest Management has 215,601 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Convergence Partners Ltd Liability Com invested 0.4% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Everence Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,778 shares. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 18,916 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31 shares. Atlanta Management L L C holds 1.58% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 1.80M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Campbell And Company Investment Adviser has invested 0.64% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,150 shares to 41,550 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $79.84 million for 52.41 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.