Ansys (ANSS) Holder Principal Financial Group Has Increased Its Position by $6.20 Million; Third Point Decreased Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $122.50 Million; Share Price Rose

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $199. About 1.07M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 34,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.77 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $210.66. About 206,312 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 7,244 shares to 250,340 shares, valued at $21.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 95,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53M shares, and cut its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.85M for 18.92 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.