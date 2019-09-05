Ansys (ANSS) Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Upped Position by $1.77 Million; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined, Flow Traders Us Lifted Its Position

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.54. About 2.17 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 9,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 51,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 41,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $212.49. About 340,429 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh holds 121,230 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.32% or 66,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 18,086 shares. 18,916 were reported by Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Limited. Da Davidson Co reported 3,622 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 19,943 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Sun Life Financial Inc reported 0.01% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd accumulated 1,156 shares. 706 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 1,355 are owned by Bokf Na.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ANSYS Names Julie Murphy as Vice President of Human Resources – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Subaru Corporation and ANSYS Power the Future of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AGI and ANSYS Collaboration Streamlines High-Speed Hypersonic Weapon Defense System Design and Integration – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like ANSYS, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ANSS) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39,219 shares to 265,523 shares, valued at $69.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 29,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,398 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).