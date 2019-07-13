Ansys (ANSS) Holder Harvey Investment Co Has Cut Position; Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Boosted Pentair Plc (PNR) Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 118,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 331,594 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, up from 213,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 1.04 million shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY EPS $1.75-EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS MATTHEW PELTZ JOINS BOARD, ED GARDEN RESIGNED; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,004 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01M, down from 117,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 212,749 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt stated it has 1,240 shares. Brinker Cap holds 9,584 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 26 shares. 331,861 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Whittier owns 238 shares. 75 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling Incorporated. Moreover, Hills Bancshares has 0.11% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,228 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Daiwa Group reported 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Hightower Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa stated it has 5,744 shares. Bares Management holds 157,454 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 37,000 shares. Blackrock reported 6.78M shares.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us-based Ancora Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). New Jersey-based Mcrae Cap has invested 0.47% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 74,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Corbyn Investment Mgmt Md holds 20,016 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id holds 471,032 shares. New York-based Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Cibc World Mkts holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 326,133 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 13,314 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 54,308 were reported by Fort Ltd Partnership. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 510 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Td Asset Mgmt has 47,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $422,748 activity.