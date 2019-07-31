Ansys (ANSS) Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Raised Stake; As Waste Management (WM) Share Value Rose, Holder Advisors Preferred Cut Stake by $821,219

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 1.11M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $203.12. About 279,161 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 3,631 shares to 46,589 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 8,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,840 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 15,899 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moody Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 113 shares. Connable Office, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,958 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 15,647 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors reported 55 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). D E Shaw Company Incorporated holds 3,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 40,239 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Washington Tru Natl Bank reported 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 115,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 1,848 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Co. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Jane Street Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Brinker stated it has 9,584 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability, a Us-based fund reported 4,449 shares. Scott And Selber accumulated 2.19% or 40,316 shares. Mason Street Advsr holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 55,621 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 1.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Investec Asset Management Ltd owns 58,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bp Pcl owns 55,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Sns Finance Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,381 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 980,910 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa reported 398,732 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1,938 shares. Everence Capital Management accumulated 0.47% or 25,932 shares. Stevens Management L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,584 shares. 3,400 were reported by Numerixs Invest Techs Inc. Synovus has invested 0.24% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Russell 1000 Value E (IWD) by 132,984 shares to 168,672 shares, valued at $20.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf by 65,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

