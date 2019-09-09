Ansys (ANSS) Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Increased Its Position by $1.65 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Regions Finl New (RF) Market Valuation Rose, Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $372,400

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 429.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 32,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 8.47M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.59. About 338,923 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Andra Ap owns 27,100 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Crestwood Cap Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 57,780 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc accumulated 0.06% or 3,921 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.85% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 20,961 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 156,968 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 3,077 shares. Eaton Vance holds 11,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.52% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.06% stake.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,200 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 8,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,840 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Corp (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 15,339 shares to 1,661 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 34,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,140 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

