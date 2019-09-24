Ansys (ANSS) Holder Brown Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $2.16 Million as Valuation Rose; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowered Holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) by $2.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 25,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 45,264 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69M, down from 71,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 527,624 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 10,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $371.16M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $216.73. About 283,837 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 54.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 498,223 shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $411.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 180,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.82M for 12.80 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 39,620 shares to 58,787 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 59,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

