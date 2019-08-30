Ansys (ANSS) Holder Aristotle Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Df Dent & Co Has Raised Holding in Mesa Labs (MLAB) as Share Value Rose

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 258.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 18,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 25,761 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 7,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $976.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $224.11. About 14,336 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 24/05/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 11,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477.91M, down from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.94. About 250,246 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 29,015 shares to 344,141 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toray Industries Inc Adr (TRYIY) by 122,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Hoshizaki Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama has 39,008 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 84,587 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 451,789 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 11,888 shares. Bell Bankshares has invested 0.17% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Petrus Company Lta stated it has 1,328 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Limited Co has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 115,004 were accumulated by Harvey Investment. 11,951 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company. Creative Planning has 5,806 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 31,459 shares. Bamco Ny, a New York-based fund reported 2.60M shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank And Trust Com owns 2,485 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 4,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold MLAB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 235,328 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc stated it has 0.01% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,639 shares. Teton Advsrs reported 28,000 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Us Savings Bank De holds 1,375 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt has 60,125 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has 42,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 2,458 shares. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 1,750 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).