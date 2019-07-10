Ansys (ANSS) Holder Aristotle Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Market Valuation Declined While Cubist Systematic Strategies Lowered Stake by $339,592

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 11,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477.91 million, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $209.32. About 209,971 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 42,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,513 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 71,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $713.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.445. About 4.70 million shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 17,549 shares to 45,659 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 17,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,660 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 53 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 226,414 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 23,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 97,140 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 267,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.12% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 188,315 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 34,081 shares. Piedmont Advisors accumulated 38,158 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 134,848 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 1.07 million shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,232 shares. D E Shaw & Communication has 1.32 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 235,450 shares.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $38.53M for 4.63 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 153,825 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $308.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orix Corp by 22,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Hoshizaki Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 594,485 were accumulated by Mawer Invest Mgmt. Papp L Roy Associates holds 13,357 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 0.42% or 237,590 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg, a Maryland-based fund reported 69,856 shares. Cambridge Financial Gp Inc holds 37,338 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il reported 1,970 shares stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 9 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 165,063 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Asset Llc invested 0.85% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.82M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 110 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 40,239 shares. Provident Mgmt has 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,400 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 7,223 shares.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 48.01 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.