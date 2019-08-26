Ansys (ANSS) Holder Acadian Asset Management Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Peak Asset Management Holds Holding in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID)

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 452.17% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 47.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 50,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 55,087 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 105,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $211.8. About 357,996 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 124,413 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $17.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 81,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssr Mining Inc.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12,603 shares to 9,402 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,492 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

