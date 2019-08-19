Annex Advisory Services Upped At&T (T) Holding by $320,788; Allstate Trimmed Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding as Market Value Declined

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 10.14 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 5,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,169 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 35,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 780,932 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “AT&T Stock Wonâ€™t Be Saved by Friends, Time Warner Channels – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 60,157 shares to 4,637 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,510 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 36,964 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Iowa-based Btc Cap Management has invested 0.8% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc reported 25,353 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 445,950 shares. First Business Financial Services Inc holds 8,930 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny holds 353,393 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 266,852 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 41,039 shares. 5.95M are owned by Letko Brosseau And Associates. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 1.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 800,800 shares. Camarda Fin Limited Company invested 4.82% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Com New York owns 15,541 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Grp reported 0.89% stake. Charter Trust Com has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 22,791 shares to 105,366 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).