Annex Advisory Services Trimmed Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lowered Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 60.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Annex Advisory Services Llc analyzed 5,143 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)'s stock rose 7.36%. The Annex Advisory Services Llc holds 3,366 shares with $821,000 value, down from 8,509 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $204.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.84M shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc analyzed 3,619 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)'s stock rose 8.24%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 215,650 shares with $29.15 million value, down from 219,269 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $41.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.36 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 35,687 shares to 706,746 valued at $34.72M in 2019Q2. It also upped American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 5,434 shares and now owns 713,418 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General Corporation Common Stock has $18400 highest and $12900 lowest target. $162’s average target is 1.24% above currents $160.02 stock price. Dollar General Corporation Common Stock had 24 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, August 30. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, August 8 report. UBS maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, May 31. UBS has “Buy” rating and $14300 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 30 by Buckingham Research. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $15200 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of DG in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Top Pick” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 30. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, September 4.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 76,671 are owned by Lpl Fincl Ltd Com. Atlas Browninc invested 0.19% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 6,507 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.13% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 512,650 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 49,818 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tdam Usa reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Aviva Public Lc invested in 0.09% or 96,721 shares. Andra Ap reported 51,900 shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 63,956 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited accumulated 5,019 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Virtu Fincl Lc has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.49% or 131,536 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.27 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Fincl Consulate Inc has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brookmont Capital Mngmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Intact Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com has invested 6.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Jensen Investment Inc has 5.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 58,250 were accumulated by Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company. Harbour Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 1.34% or 7,793 shares. 120,345 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Company holds 0.34% or 13,965 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Estabrook Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). American Century Cos Incorporated has 1.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 6,540 were reported by Bowling Port Management Limited Company. Northeast Inv Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,353 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 22.10% above currents $215.26 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $265 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) stake by 41,710 shares to 416,763 valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,348 shares and now owns 6,454 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.