Annex Advisory Services Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.64 Million as Valuation Rose; Hahn Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Sei Investments (WAB) as Valuation Declined

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 8.90M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom tussles with US government over Qualcomm bid; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 billion, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 916,358 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Industries (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6,247 shares to 445,429 shares, valued at $23.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 10,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,498 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited (NYSE:BDX).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.42 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

