Annex Advisory Services Stake in Kohls (KSS) Raised as Market Valuation Declined; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Cut Stake in Costco Whsl New (Put) (COST) as Market Valuation Rose

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 41,257 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 30,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 446,820 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (COST) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $286.02. About 319,369 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "COSTCO AUTO PROGRAM INTRODUCES SEASON OF VALUES – GlobeNewswire" on October 01, 2019

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Call) by 8,000 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $45.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 5,195 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.09% or 6,693 shares. State Street has 18.26M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 2,056 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wealthquest reported 838 shares. 99,541 are owned by Norinchukin National Bank The. S&Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 17,738 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Linscomb And Williams Incorporated stated it has 3,145 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.31 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.4% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,400 were accumulated by Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And Tru.