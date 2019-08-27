Annex Advisory Services Raised Its At&T (T) Stake by $320,788; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,963 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 17,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.82. About 18.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 24.79 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 60,157 shares to 4,637 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,186 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 53.13 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Inc holds 0.11% or 389,091 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Il, Illinois-based fund reported 393,145 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co invested 0.4% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lakeview Prtn Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 85,315 shares. Argi Invest Lc has invested 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 7.71M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Hills Bankshares And invested in 10,809 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.75% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) LP invested in 0.09% or 96,670 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.85 million shares. Credit Capital Invs Limited Co holds 130,637 shares or 4.41% of its portfolio. Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.04M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Northstar Group Inc owns 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 26,995 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset holds 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 198,164 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accuvest Advsr has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oberweis Asset Management holds 2,610 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Matthew 25 Management stated it has 8.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Artisan Partners Partnership stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 4.45M shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa reported 65,384 shares. Allen Lc reported 19,756 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 24,381 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Philadelphia reported 198,937 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Howard Capital stated it has 154,981 shares. Argentiere Ag stated it has 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,150 are held by Covenant Multifamily Offices.