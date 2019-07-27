Annex Advisory Services Position in At&T (T) Has Lifted by $320,788 as Market Value Rose; Springbok Capital Management Stake in Southwest Airls Co (Put) (LUV) Has Increased by $2.09 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (Put) (LUV) by 164% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 5.83 million shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: A bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, one day after; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS THERE ARE NO OTHER REPORTS OF INJURIES; 02/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SPEAKER PAUL RYAN; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS ON INSPECTIONS IN EMPLOYEE MESSAGE; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: Southwest Airlines engine incident; 02/05/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Phila…; 17/04/2018 – NTSB SENDS TEAM TO PHILADELPHIA TO PROBE SOUTHWEST INCIDENT; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Remains Committed to Maintaining Investment Grade Balance Sheet and Strong Fincl Position

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company's stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 6,310 shares to 290 shares, valued at $52,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 60,157 shares to 4,637 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 34,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,408 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

