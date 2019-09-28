Annex Advisory Services Lowered Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $1.47 Million as Share Value Rose; Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Increased Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 45,775 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, up from 43,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 85.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $12.75 during the last trading session, reaching $230.08. About 2.72M shares traded or 54.65% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,097 shares. Da Davidson And Company accumulated 0.36% or 92,782 shares. Brick & Kyle Associates reported 3.96% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Security holds 7,239 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap holds 1.79% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 57,772 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 1.1% or 22,777 shares in its portfolio. 1.29 million are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.33% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 97,108 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 106,003 shares. First Utd Fincl Bank Trust has 12,215 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 1,407 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 145,500 shares or 0.46% of the stock. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.33% stake. Mcmillion Capital invested 0.69% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $710.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 23,453 shares to 228,817 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 5,314 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 3,254 were accumulated by First Mercantile. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,700 shares. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Westfield Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.34% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Pittenger Anderson owns 1,540 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Soroban Ptnrs Lp stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 8.37M were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. 127,372 were accumulated by Hsbc Pcl. Holderness Investments holds 0.18% or 2,130 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 17,609 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc owns 7,759 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0.03% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1.20 million shares.