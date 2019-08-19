Annex Advisory Services Lowered Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Valuation Declined; Resolution Capital LTD Decreased Its Holding in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by $2.67 Million

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 48,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 2.08 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 83,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.88M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 26,826 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $216.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 131,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 292,781 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $65.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,560 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.30 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.