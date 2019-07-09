Annex Advisory Services Increases Stake in At&T (T); Longwood Capital Partners Lowered Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Position by $1.73 Million; Valuation Rose

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 5,390 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28M shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 34,391 shares to 500,408 shares, valued at $72.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,187 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edmp reported 70,192 shares. Salem has 149,268 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 0.77% or 544,694 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Inc holds 2.09% or 4.54M shares. 479,126 were accumulated by Park Oh. Lee Danner And Bass holds 166,938 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.66% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 106,925 shares. Smithfield Tru Co has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stillwater Inv Ltd Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Driehaus Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.25 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Capital Advsrs Ok owns 10,097 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cahill Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Illinois-based Botty Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 425,874 shares.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 42,000 shares to 760,500 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 152,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.