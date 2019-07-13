Annex Advisory Services Holds Holding in At&T (T); Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lowered Expedia Del (EXPE) Position by $3.45 Million

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Inc Del (EXPE) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 28,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, down from 154,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Expedia Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.58. About 1.04M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.11 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $209.95M for 23.86 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.37% EPS growth.

