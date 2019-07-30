Annex Advisory Services Has Upped Stake in At&T (T) by $320,788; As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stock Rose, Holder Gates Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.37. About 974,859 shares traded or 140.73% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 29.91 million shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 988,351 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 17,200 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 55,669 are held by Adirondack Trust. 160,221 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc). Eidelman Virant Capital holds 30,647 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Appleton Prns Ma accumulated 92,969 shares. Kistler has invested 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Penobscot Inc reported 0.71% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.66% or 168,301 shares. Ifrah holds 11,336 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Colony Limited Co stated it has 97,265 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 25.68 million shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt has invested 2.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Saybrook Nc holds 15,709 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 89,950 shares to 375,053 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,032 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $84.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 911,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).