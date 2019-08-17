Annex Advisory Services Has Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake as Valuation Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Upped Position

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm chip sales indicate some smartphone strength

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 11,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 57,646 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 46,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 8.61M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Speaks With Bloomberg TV: LIVE; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s “Engines” Power Up; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP AGREES £2BN PROPERTY DELIVERY JOINT VENTURE; 23/05/2018 – Casey Morgan Elevated to Sr. Business Development at the Vortex Companies and Will Relocate to Florida; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 04/04/2018 – Global Technical Ceramics Markets to 2022: Key Companies Include Bakony Technical Ceramics, Dyson Technical Ceramics, ETI, Morgan Advanced Materials and Saint Global – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Cap Management invested in 31,565 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Moreover, Clearbridge Lc has 0.47% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9.38 million shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alexandria Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wendell David Associate Inc has 49,210 shares. Geode Cap Limited Company reported 16.47 million shares stake. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Allstate owns 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,071 shares. 116,716 are owned by Sfe Counsel. Oakworth Inc has 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Greylin Investment Mangement reported 368,211 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 8,720 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 13,961 shares to 449,017 shares, valued at $51.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 83,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.33% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.17% or 245,449 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 27,685 are held by Cap Inv Counsel Inc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 49,459 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 10,102 are owned by King Wealth. Mackenzie owns 733,288 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 0.16% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 156,390 shares. American Natl Ins Com Tx reported 180,900 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset invested in 0.04% or 653,221 shares. Cullinan Associate has invested 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sector Pension Invest Board owns 108,440 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 253,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.16% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).