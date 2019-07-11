Annex Advisory Services Has Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.64 Million; Second Curve Capital Has Increased Position in Meta Finl Group (CASH) as Market Value Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 91,142 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 15.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM WRITES LETTER TO CONGRESS ON PROPOSED QUALCOMM DEAL; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank owns 6,949 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications holds 312,678 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Inc has invested 1.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 55,515 shares. 14,735 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation. Miller Howard Invests Inc New York has 55,570 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Amp Investors Limited owns 439,546 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 1.34 million shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 4,000 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division holds 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 5,569 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc holds 4,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Llc Oh reported 0.16% stake. 19,409 are held by Piedmont Invest Incorporated. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.1% or 5.98M shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stock Drops in Pre-Market Trading After Latest Court Ruling – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm -2.8% as Apple mulls Intel modem purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm Stock Could Rebound to $80 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 29.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,348 shares to 104,339 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 83,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.