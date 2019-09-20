Annex Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $1.47 Million as Share Price Rose; Coca (KO) Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Raised Its Position

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 85.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $236.86. About 1.24M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 8.07M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, LRCX – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 So Far – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Memory Weakness to Hurt Lam Research (LRCX) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Announces Retirement of Chairman, Stephen G. Newberry; Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Appointed as his Successor – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $710.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 41,710 shares to 416,763 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 12,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 19.67 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc reported 1,700 shares. Rgm Ltd Co invested in 6.93% or 511,384 shares. The New Jersey-based Oaktop Cap Ii Limited Partnership has invested 12.78% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 37,708 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 7,154 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 41,071 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 38,581 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 1,731 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of The West holds 11,778 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 482,004 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,350 shares. Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited has 4,807 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Next Gru has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv reported 1.36 million shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Marathon Mgmt owns 10,851 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Independent Incorporated owns 0.89% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 45,127 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.37% or 7.99 million shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.35% or 52,485 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman Associate holds 0.07% or 8,006 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc reported 5,249 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 2,100 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 338,271 shares. The California-based Cap Invsts has invested 1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). National Pension Ser has 0.68% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Macquarie Grp owns 284,780 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rampart Inv Co Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,030 shares. Iat Reinsurance holds 0.12% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio.