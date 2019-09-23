Annex Advisory Services Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $602,357; Market Value Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Stake by $5.46 Million; Valuation Rose

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 101,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.01 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 137,156 shares traded. CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 4,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,694 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, up from 39,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.51. About 10.69M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA

Since March 28, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $452,629 activity. Shares for $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E. On Monday, May 13 the insider Standen James D. bought $36,019. 700 CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A. 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. The insider Crutchfield Kevin S bought $98,920.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 557,888 shares to 453,645 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 30,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,984 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

