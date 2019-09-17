Annex Advisory Services Has Raised By $1.58 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Point72 Asset Management LP Boosted Its Titan Machy (Call) (TITN) Stake

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 206.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Annex Advisory Services Llc acquired 4,348 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Annex Advisory Services Llc holds 6,454 shares with $2.35 million value, up from 2,106 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $216.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $383.92. About 1.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/03/2018 – Investing.com: Boeing says Israel may opt for Chinooks over Sikorsky choppers; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Titan Machy Inc (Call) (TITN) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp acquired 100,000 shares as Titan Machy Inc (Call) (TITN)’s stock rose 21.86%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 250,000 shares with $5.15 million value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Titan Machy Inc (Call) now has $335.75M valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 82,711 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) stake by 182,614 shares to 332,107 valued at $10.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 347,658 shares and now owns 84,875 shares. R1 Rcm Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TITN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 0.17% less from 16.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 34,907 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 141,377 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 1.43 million shares. Sun Life Fin invested in 13,131 shares. Teton Advsr, New York-based fund reported 153,435 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc LP holds 0.01% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) or 9,243 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 32,700 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.01% or 61,778 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 170,829 shares. 26,296 were accumulated by Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 34,400 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

More notable recent Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Titan Machinery (TITN) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Titan Machinery (TITN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Titan Machinery sinks 5.5% on earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field Main Bancorp holds 1.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,222 shares. Cap Incorporated Ca reported 24,291 shares stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,817 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.18% or 224,025 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cullen Cap Llc stated it has 80,650 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter Trust has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 37,396 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 109,503 shares. S&T Bank & Trust Pa reported 3,240 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc has 16,531 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 6,012 were accumulated by Security Natl Tru. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,749 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 13.17% above currents $383.92 stock price. Boeing had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $37000 target. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.